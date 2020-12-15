Age of Empires II became an instant classic when it was released in 1999. Twenty plus years later and we’re still getting new expansions. This should help hold over Age of Empires fans while we wait for more info about Age of Empires 4.

The new expansion is called Lords of the West and is coming to Windows Store and Steam on January 26, 2021. The headline features are two new Civilizations (Burgundians and Sicilians) along with three campaigns and new achievements.

Here’s a bit more about the two civilizations:

Burgundians

Rise from a mere duchy to the marvel of Western Europe through economic might, cultural achievement, and the use of advanced military technology and tactics. The Burgundian unique unit is the Coustillier, a cavalry unit that utilizes a powerful shock attack when charging into battle!

Sicilians

Experience the diverse cultures and martial spirit of the Mediterranean’s crossroads as you build one of the most coveted kingdoms in medieval Europe. The Sicilian unique unit is the Serjeant, a hardy infantry unit that can construct the formidable Donjon.

Both civilizations also get unique buildings, civilization bonuses, and unique technologies.

Here’s a bit more about each of the three fully-voiced campaigns coming in Lords of the West.

Edward Longshanks

A bitter hostage of rebel barons, Edward Longshanks vows to reclaim his birthright and lead a shattered England to unprecedented heights of prestige and fortitude. A shrewd commander and cunning politician, his merciless methods are effective, though amoral. Follow him as his thirst for power and glory leads him throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and even on Crusade! In this campaign, you will play as the Britons.

The Grand Dukes of the West

For decades, the dukes of Burgundy have been embroiled in a bloody struggle over control of the mad French king using their cunning, military prowess, and immense wealth. However, as the blood that they spill is paid for with the blood of their own, their focus turns increasingly northwards as they aim to create a kingdom of their own. In this campaign, you will play as the Burgundians.

The Hautevilles

Robert de Hauteville left Normandy in 1047 CE with a small band of thieves. Within a century, members of his family had become dukes in Italy, princes in the Holy Land, and even kings of Sicily. Join these intrepid Norman adventurers as they fuse three cultures into Europe’s most tolerant and sophisticated kingdom. In this campaign, you will play as the Sicilians.

Well, at least we know Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will continue to deliver. One of the best strategy games ever made only gets better. As for Age of Empires 4? Besides a little snippet of gameplay revealed last November, we don’t know much.

Hopefully, 2021 will be the year we get a new Halo and Age of Empires game.