As we watch summer recede in the rearview mirror, it’s time for a new slate of Amazon Prime Video new releases. The two marquee releases by the streaming giant heading into the fall include Cinderella and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

I am excited that we are one month closer to November when Amazon releases The Wheel of TIme. Think Game of Thrones, but hopefully better. Amazon is high on it, giving it a second season before the debut of the first.

Prime Video New Releases for September 2021

September 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

12 Rounds (IMDb TV)

21 Grams (2003)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games (IMDb TV)

American Hustle (IMDb TV)

American Me (1992)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Banacek: S1-2 (IMDb TV)

Begin Again (IMDb TV)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Biutiful (IMDb TV)

Bring It on Again (IMDb TV)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cedar Rapids (IMDb TV)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Clue (IMDb TV)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Die Hard (IMDb TV)

Die Hard 2 (IMDb TV)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (IMDb TV)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Escape Plan (IMDb TV)

Exodus: Gods and Kings (IMDb TV)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

How to Be a Latin Lover (IMDb TV)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Interrogation (IMDb TV)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Killers (2010) (IMDb TV)

L.A. Confidential (IMDb TV)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Marley & Me (IMDb TV)

McCloud: S1-7 (IMDb TV)

McMillan & Wife: S1-6 (IMDb TV)

Monster Family (IMDb TV)

Mortdecai (IMDb TV)

Mystery Men (IMDb TV)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Need for Speed (IMDb TV)

New Tricks: S1-12 (IMDb TV)

No Good Deed (2014) (IMDb TV)

Notorious (IMDb TV)

Open Range (2003)

People Like Us (IMDb TV)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Robin Hood (IMDb TV)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Spy Who Dumped Me (IMDb TV)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Super Troopers 2 (IMDb TV)

The Alamo (2004)

The Artist (IMDb TV)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Best Man (1999)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The House Bunny (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1 (IMDb TV)

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2 (IMDb TV)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Return of Sam McCloud (IMDb TV)

The Rockford Files: S1-6 (IMDb TV)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

The Walk (IMDb TV)

This Means War (IMDb TV)

Traffic (2000)

Undercover Brother (IMDb TV)

Victor Frankenstein (IMDb TV)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

What’s Your Number? (IMDb TV)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

September 3

Cinderella (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

September 10

LuLaRich: Limited Series *Amazon Original Series

Pretty Hard Cases: Season 1 *IMDb TV Original Series (IMDb TV)

The Voyeurs (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

September 12

Desperado (1995)

September 14

Searching (2018) (IMDb TV)

September 15

Weeds: S1-8 (IMDb TV)

September 16

As Above, So Below (IMDb TV)

September 17

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

The Mad Women’s Ball (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

September 24

Goliath: Season 4 *Amazon Original Series

September 25

Despicable Me 2 (IMDb TV)

September 27

Sorry to Bother You (IMDb TV)

