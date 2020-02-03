Apex Legends Season 4 Is Looking Epic As Always

Respawn Entertainment can’t make a bad Apex Legends trailer. Our first look at Revenant in action is more proof.



The trailer gives us a glimpse of the toolset Revenant is bringing to a revamped World’s Edge map. We see him spawn a totem-like object at 1:26. Once you run through it, you turn into what looks like a Shadow from the Shadowfall event last year. At 1:29, we see the new Legend shoot some type of stun grenade. Followed by a longer climbing animation at 1:32.



We’ll have to wait to get our hands on Revenant to see precisely what each ability does, but you know it’s going to be an instant fan favorite. Respawn should go ahead and give us a Revenant only playlist for a few days. Let everyone get to try him out without backing out of lobbies when they can’t pick him.



The rest of the trailer teases a new Battle Pass with some slick skins and new changes to the World’s Edge map. Respawn wrote up a blog post alongside today’s trailer to cover the map changes in greater detail.



The map designers also added a new POI (place of interest) called Survey Camp. And to incentivize landing at this new spot, added Weapon Racks:



These are guaranteed weapons placed on racks in the small buildings of Survey Camp. You’ll recognize them from Training or the Firing Range. This should give players who prioritize a good weapon over a premier drop location a new decision to make.



I’ve been on an Escape From Tarkov kick lately, but I’m ready to put Apex Legends back in my gaming rotation. Apex Legends season 4 kicks off on February 4 with the new Legend, map changes, and plenty of cosmetics to unlock via a new Battle Pass.