As DC Flounders, Marvel Releases New Trailers for its 2023 Movie Slate

While DC is trying to course correct under the leadership of James Gunn, Marvel aims to continue its absolute domination of the box office into 2023. Two new trailers dropped over the past week for films dropping in the first half of next year.

First up is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Considering the news out of DC, it is telling that James Gunn will be behind the camera for what is expected to close out the trilogy of Guardians movies.

While the humor and visuals are top-tier, the movie promises to tug on our heartstrings with the backstory of Rocket. Nothing will make audiences tear up more than seeing a baby raccoon (or rabbit if you’re Thor) being experimented on. They could launch Quill off a cliff, but a baby Rocket being tortured? Pitchforks and torches. We ride at dawn.

Oh, and Adam Warlock looks fantastic in the trailer, and I can’t wait to see his role expand in Phases 5 and 6.

Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

The second teaser Marvel hit us with is from Sony with its Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

That’s going to make a ton of money. It follows Miles Morales as he travels across the Spider-Verse, meeting different variants and villains along the way. Marvel fans were high on the first movie, and I expect this film to easily find its way to the best Marvel films of 2023.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023.

The release of the two new Marvel movie trailers has us lacking just two films without any initial marketing. The Marvels, though we have costume design pictures, and Kraven the Hunter. Both films are in the back half of 2023, so a safe bet is we will see something in Q1 next year.