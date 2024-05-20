Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Larian Studios Starts Up Yet Another Studio, Now Has 7

While Larian Studios is an indie developer, it isn’t the size of your typical independent studio. More than 300 people work across six studios from Quebec to Kuala Lumpur. Today, Larian announced that a seventh studio is opening in Warsaw.

“With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!

Welcome, Larian Studios Warsaw!”

In a press release, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke touched a bit more on their decision to open a new studio in Poland.

“Visiting GIC last year confirmed what I’d been thinking for a while – there’s a lot of talent here and a lot of devs who think like us. On top of that, many of them want to work on RPGs so it’s a match made in heaven. Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple. Build a team that can work on our two—very ambitious—new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labour.”

You read that right; work is underway on two new games from the folks who brought us Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin. Earlier this year, Larian confirmed they were stepping away from the Baldur’s Gate franchise.

“As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads. In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we’ve decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs. We’re currently working on two new projects and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future has in store.”

With seven studios under their belt, Larian Studios has the headcount to get to work on two games at once. And while we pretty much don’t know anything about these new IPs, Larian has said that player choice will be one of the central themes.

“We’re fueled by the very same fire in our bellies, one that drives us to create immersive experiences shaped by your choices, and we can’t wait for you join us on this next adventure.”

Larian won’t be working on any significant new content for the Baldur’s Gate franchise, but they are still pushing out updates with some major features in the works including modding tools, photo mode, cross play, and more.