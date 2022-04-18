Battlefield 2042’s 4.0 update goes live tomorrow, and today the devs dropped the full patch notes. It’s a gigantic list of quality of life fixes and tweaks. Here’s a rundown of some of the more significant additions/fixes coming tomorrow:

VoIP support (voice chat) for Party and Squads

The scoreboard at End of Round

An overhaul of weapon attachments

Specialist balancing

Vehicle balancing

Revive fix

The weapon attachment overhaul, in particular, is a thorough one. “The behavior of many weapon attachments has been overhauled to ensure that their impact when customizing your weapons is unique, and noticeable. Previously, some attachments had effects that were too similar from others, and it was unclear what the impact on your weapons would be when switching between them,” the devs write in the patch notes.

Check out the full patch notes here to see every fix coming to Battlefield 2042.

When does Update 4.0 go live? Tomorrow’s patch goes live at 08:00 UTC. Here’s a Google Search link that should automatically do the time conversion for you. The official dev twitter also said there would be no downtime for tomorrow’s update. Once it’s downloaded, you can play.

Update 4.0 for #Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms tomorrow (19/4) at 08:00 UTC ✅



It's a zero-downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloaded 🎮



Update 4.0 isn’t the Season 1 update the Battlefield faithful have been waiting for, but it should lay a solid foundation for when Season 1 finally hits this Summer. No specific release date has been announced for that update, but it’s looking like June at the earliest.

In today’s update, DICE mentions that their next update is scheduled for May and “is focused on bringing further quality of life updates and bug fixes. We’ll have more to tell about the contents of that update closer to its release.”

DICE is also keeping an updated forum post of known issues the team is aware of. Look for this forum post to be updated in the coming days if any issues arise.

Image: Battlefield