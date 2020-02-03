Battlefield V’s Next Pacific Chapter Hits Tomorrow, Won’t Include Weapon Changes

Tomorrow is EA shooter update day. Apex Legends gets a new, hotly anticipated season while a new Chapter goes live on Battlefield V. Tomorrow’s BFV update includes a new map – Solomon Islands, along with new weapons and gadgets.



What won’t be included is the “substantive revision on our current Weapon Balance,” according to DICE. That’s coming in Update 6.2, according to the developers. And no word on a specific timeframe for when that will land.



They should revert to the way it was before. DICE created a TTK (time to kill) issue where there was none. Content was Battlefield V’s biggest problem, and the Pacific maps were fixing it.



Battlefield V’s Community Manager gave a short recap on what to expect in the upcoming weapon balancing update in a reply to a Reddit comment:



Rate of Fire & Recoil presently looks set to come back closer to 5.0 values, with much (but not all) of the damage values also coming back closer to those values as well. This will be especially apparent on SAR’s as we’re not happy with how they perform since 5.2.



We’ll also be revisiting the damage that weapons do at range and increasing the damage weapons do so that the damage drop offs don’t feel as severe, and we’ll be smoothing out the curves too so that you feel more confident engaging an enemy at range.



Weapons will ultimately continue to do less damage at 100m than they do at 10m, similar to how the game behaves today but you’ll see improvements vs. the changes that were made in 5.2.



Anyways, here’s the new stuff:



New Map: Solomon Islands, available on Conquest, Breakthrough, Squad Conquest, and Team Deathmatch

New Weapons: Type 11 LMG, Model 37, M2 Carbine (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

New Gadgets: Lunge Mine, M1A1 Bazooka, (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

Solomon Islands is being brought to us by some of the same folks who designed Argonne Forest and Operation Locker. That means we can “expect a bit of a grind in certain parts of the map,” according to DICE.



Chapter 6: Into the Jungle is also getting some fixes and tweaks. The full patch notes are up at this Reddit post.



Tomorrow’s update goes live in the early hours tomorrow on all platforms.

