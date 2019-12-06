Battlefield V Goes Back To Where It All Started In New Trailer

The Wake Island map turned Battlefield into one of the top shooter franchises out there. DICE announced its plan to bring the map back when it first started talking about bringing the Pacific Theater to Battlefield V. Today, we see it in action.



Three minutes of nostalgia helps us forget the time-to-kill (TTK) change that went live this week. For a little while, at least.



The reimagining of the Wake Island map in Battlefield V is twice the size it originally was. According to DICE, the more sprawling map “helped us to create better pacing in matches.” But the complete overhaul also means more cover for pushing snipers. With the recent changes made to how much damage guns do at long range, I hope so.



DICE also designed the map to work well with the Breakthrough mode. This mode has been in Battlefield V for a while now, but I’ve been enjoying it much more on the Pacific maps. These maps lend themselves so well to the invasion-like mechanics.



The Wake Island update is part of a couple of updates coming to Battlefield V next week. Wake Island goes live on December 12. On December 9, DICE is releasing the first batch of Community Games (custom servers) features. Here are the features below.



Community Games Feature Set

Create, delete, update, and name one or several configurations

Create and join a Community Game

Automatically generated server name

Choose game size (16, 32, 64)

Choose how many rounds the server should play (max 20)

Choose the mode

Choose the maps

Choose a password (between 3-8 characters)

Choose the pre-round size (how many players are needed to break out of pre-round) → Minimum of four up to whatever the game size dictates

Kick players from the server

Ban and manage banned players (session only)

Special Community Games filter in Advanced Search

Another list of features will be coming sometime early next year. Here are those:



Set custom name for the server

Set description for the server

Control what classes are available

Control what weapons are allowed

Control if vehicles are allowed

Control if the kill cam will be displayed

Turn friendly fire on or off

Turn regenerative health on or off

Change soldier tags as visible or not

Enable or disable third-person camera view

Enable squad leader spawn only

Enable or disable aim assist auto rotation

Enable or disable aim assist cooldown

Control bullet damage scaling

Control game mode ticket scaling

Control soldier and vehicle respawn timers

Turn the mini map on or off

Enable or disable the compass

Manage list of moderators

Manage list of VIPs

Apply an authored pre-set config to a Community Game – Vanilla, Infantry only, DICE-authored etc.

Have your name highlighted in chat if you’re the owner of the server

Administer and manage server settings in the main menu or via our Community Games web portal

Have the description of your Community Game presented on the loading screen

Manually switch specific players between teams

Report Community Games in the advanced search screen

The first set of features goes live on December 9. DICE will have more info on the second set after new year.