Those wanting to be blown away by the specs of the upcoming Canon EOS R3 are being left with a bit of a mixed bag. Heading into the announcement, I was like most thinking we would get a professional mirrorless camera out of Canon. Yeah, I know the R5 checks that box, but who doesn’t want more?
The spec sheet released by Canon does point to one hell of a camera, but some features are conspicuously absent. Resolution is the most glaring omission. I know Canon fans want a mirrorless replacement for the 1DX, but will they be content with a 20MP sensor?
Latest Specs
- Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor
- Multi-Controller & Smart Controller
- Vari-Angle Touch Screen
- NEW accessory shoe
- Wifi 5GHz
- High speed 30fps electronic shutter with AF/AE tracking + RAW shooting at this speed
- AF down to -7.0 EV
- 8 Stops Coordinated Control IS with Optical IS and In-Body IS
- 4K Canon Log3
- Oversampling 4K
- Internal RAW video
- Inclusion of cars and motorbikes in AF tracking technology
- RAW internal movie recording
- Speedlite shooting with electronic shutter
- The same weather sealing as the EOS-1D series
- LP-E19 Battery
- Compatible with SD and CFExpress cards. (Unknown if they’re separate slots or dual-purpose).
In other R3 developments, Gordon Laing was able to get a video of the R3 but wasn’t able to test out any of the features or get an actual hands-on with the new mirrorless camera.
Way to be adam tease, Canon. Here’s a brand new camera but nope, no touching.
What most observers are looking forward to is the price. That will tell whether this intends to be a stopgap until the Canon R1 or a true competitor against Sony’s flagship, the Alpha 1.
