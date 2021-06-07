canon r3 specs
0

Those wanting to be blown away by the specs of the upcoming Canon EOS R3 are being left with a bit of a mixed bag. Heading into the announcement, I was like most thinking we would get a professional mirrorless camera out of Canon. Yeah, I know the R5 checks that box, but who doesn’t want more? 

The spec sheet released by Canon does point to one hell of a camera, but some features are conspicuously absent. Resolution is the most glaring omission. I know Canon fans want a mirrorless replacement for the 1DX, but will they be content with a 20MP sensor? 

Latest Specs

  • Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor
  • Multi-Controller & Smart Controller
  • Vari-Angle Touch Screen
  • NEW accessory shoe
  • Wifi 5GHz
  • High speed 30fps electronic shutter with AF/AE tracking + RAW shooting at this speed
  • AF down to -7.0 EV
  • 8 Stops Coordinated Control IS with Optical IS and In-Body IS
  • 4K Canon Log3​
  • Oversampling 4K
  • Internal RAW video
  • Inclusion of cars and motorbikes in AF tracking technology
  • RAW internal movie recording
  • Speedlite shooting with electronic shutter
  • The same weather sealing as the EOS-1D series
  • LP-E19 Battery
  • Compatible with SD and CFExpress cards. (Unknown if they’re separate slots or dual-purpose).

In other R3 developments, Gordon Laing was able to get a video of the R3 but wasn’t able to test out any of the features or get an actual hands-on with the new mirrorless camera

Way to be adam tease, Canon. Here’s a brand new camera but nope, no touching. 

What most observers are looking forward to is the price. That will tell whether this intends to be a stopgap until the Canon R1 or a true competitor against Sony’s flagship, the Alpha 1.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share
Gear. TV. Movies. Lifestyle. Photography. Yeah, I’m the type who sees a shiny object and is immediately captivated. Wait... There’s another. You can reach me at marcus@newsledge.com

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.