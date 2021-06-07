Those wanting to be blown away by the specs of the upcoming Canon EOS R3 are being left with a bit of a mixed bag. Heading into the announcement, I was like most thinking we would get a professional mirrorless camera out of Canon. Yeah, I know the R5 checks that box, but who doesn’t want more?

The spec sheet released by Canon does point to one hell of a camera, but some features are conspicuously absent. Resolution is the most glaring omission. I know Canon fans want a mirrorless replacement for the 1DX, but will they be content with a 20MP sensor?

Latest Specs

Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor

Multi-Controller & Smart Controller

Vari-Angle Touch Screen

NEW accessory shoe

Wifi 5GHz

High speed 30fps electronic shutter with AF/AE tracking + RAW shooting at this speed

AF down to -7.0 EV

8 Stops Coordinated Control IS with Optical IS and In-Body IS

4K Canon Log3​

Oversampling 4K

Internal RAW video

Inclusion of cars and motorbikes in AF tracking technology

RAW internal movie recording

Speedlite shooting with electronic shutter

The same weather sealing as the EOS-1D series

LP-E19 Battery

Compatible with SD and CFExpress cards. (Unknown if they’re separate slots or dual-purpose).

In other R3 developments, Gordon Laing was able to get a video of the R3 but wasn’t able to test out any of the features or get an actual hands-on with the new mirrorless camera.

Way to be adam tease, Canon. Here’s a brand new camera but nope, no touching.

What most observers are looking forward to is the price. That will tell whether this intends to be a stopgap until the Canon R1 or a true competitor against Sony’s flagship, the Alpha 1.