Canon EOS R5 Rumors are a Direct Shot Across Sony’s Bow

The days of Sony owning the professional and prosumer mirrorless camera market may be numbered. While Sony has inexplicably forgotten about the a7s series of cameras, Canon has not. The Canon EOS R5 is rumored to be a massive play into the full-frame hybrid photo/video mirrorless market.

Sure, Sony is on the record saying the a7s III is coming, but that was over a year ago and is quickly entering a phase where it would be an ‘also-ran’ instead of an industry leader. Consumers have been demanding 4K60fps, and outside of the APS-C Fuji cameras and the Panasonic mirrorless, those demands have fallen on deaf ears.

Checking the latest registration codes, there’s nothing on the horizon that resembles the a7s III, and at this point, it may not matter.

Enter the increasingly hyped Canon EOS R5. The rumored specifications essentially blow every other camera out of the water. Granted, the following are rumors but damn if it doesn’t seem like Canon is listening.

45mp full-frame CMOS sensor

IBIS: 5 stops with IBIS alone and 7-8 stops of correction when used with in-lens stabilization.

12fps mechanical, 20fps electronic

Scroll wheel added to the back

Liveview/Movie toggle like previous EOS DSLRs

Larger capacity battery, but looks like the LP-E6

8K @ 30fps

4K @ 120fps

4K @ 60fps

Built-in 5GHz WiFi

New battery, but the same shape and compatibility as the EOS 5D Mark IV

Announcement ahead of CP+ next month

There are a lot of caveats to the specs. First would have to be autofocus in both 8K and 4K modes. That’s typically where features begin to get nerfed, but I’ll go out on a limb and say Canon’s Dual Pixel Autofocus will be usable on 4K60fps. 8K seems like a stretch for anything resembling real-time tracking. That’s a lot of heat generation, and no matter what CES tries to sell us on, 8K is not being widely adopted anytime soon.

Another potential pitfall in the video specs will be whether it can shoot in RAW. Also, color profiles will be one to watch and if it can stretch into 10 or even 14-bit color. If I had to guess, I’d say the 8K feature is for marketing, but 4K will grab all the features. It’s time for that technological leap.

Outside of the video features, the sensor and IBIS are standouts. 45MP and a 5-stop IBIS expanding out to 7-8 with stabilized lenses? Damn, Canon is suddenly coming to play and has no intention of fighting fair. If the sources weren’t reliable, I’d say this is more of a wishlist than a spec readout. Definitely prepare to buy more hard drives. 4K video files are massive. 8K? Yeah, we will all need a potion of our desk devoted to external drives.

What about timing? The announcement is rumored to be slated for February 13, 2020, with a launch in July 2020. Zero information on pricing, but I’d expect it to be competitive with the current a7r IV. It isn’t a mirrorless camera to compete with the a9 II. The company did that with 1DX Mark III DSLR.

Expect more information to leak as the announcement draws closer. Hopefully, we can get a little more insight into the video functionality. If the AF and RAW capability is there, Sony has a problem on its hands.