Here is the Latest Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer A Day Before it Drops

Fans of Jack Ryan have just one more day. It’s been a bit since we last saw John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, and the third season looks to be returning the show to the roots of its first season. One piece of casting news for the upcoming season is Abbie Cornish is reprising her role as Cathy Mueller, who in the Tom Clancy series eventually becomes Jack’s wife.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Amazon’s official season three trailer:

The show kickoffs tomorrow, December 21, on Amazon Prime Video, with all eight episodes available at once to binge.

Image Credit: Amazon Studios / Jack Ryan