RTS Classic Company of Heroes Can Now Be Played On iPad

14 years ago, Company of Heroes became an instant classic in the RTS (real-time strategy) genre. Today, the folks at Feral Interactive are bringing the game to iPad. It’s the same developers responsible for porting many popular PC games to macOS, and putting Total War: Rome on iOS.



The Company of Heroes iPad version includes the main campaign and skirmish mode (fight with or against AI in battles up to 4v4). No multiplayer at launch, unfortunately.



Besides classic controls, where mouse clicks are replaced with touch, Feral Interactive also put together a new command wheel. Tap and hold a unit or building brings up a command wheel showing you all available actions you can take. Using the command wheel also slows down the action a little so you can figure out what you want to do next.



You’ll need iPadOS 13.1 or newer to play it. Here’s a list of supported iPads:



iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad Pro (1st generation: 9.7″, 12.9″)

iPad Pro (2nd generation: 10.5″, 12.9″)

iPad Pro (3rd generation: 11″, 12.9″)

You’ll also need 6GB of free space to install the game, but the devs recommend 8GB to avoid any issues. If you’re strapped for storage space, you can also pick and choose which parts of the game to install.



Company of Heroes is available today on iPad for a one-time purchase of $13.99. How can anyone say no to Company of Heroes while lying in bed?

