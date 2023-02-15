Good news for fans of Uhtred. Seven Kings Must Die will release on Netflix on April 14th. The immediate question is, where is the trailer? Netflix keeps marketing close to release dates, so while we have some new still images, count on March being the time when we get our first trailer.

The movie will finish the run of The Last Kingdom characters and adapt the final three books of Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Tales, which were written during the production of the Netflix original series that ran for five seasons.

Alexander Dreymon, who plays Uhtred, also did some work behind the camera as an EP. He commented on the end of the series, saying how honored he was to be part of one of the longer running shows on Netflix, which is known to cancel IPs all the time:

“It has been such an honor to be part of telling this story for all these years. As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred. Hanging up Uhtred’s sword after filming Seven Kings felt, ironically, heavy – even though I know that our tale has reached its conclusion. As an EP on the show, I could not be more proud of the hundreds of people who spent thousands of hours to make the best product possible. As for our loyal fans..what can I say? You are the reason we’ve reached this point and got to bring our saga to the end. This, as it always has been, is for you.”

Without giving away spoilers from the show’s final season, there are quite a few returning characters, while some will be missing for obvious reasons for those who have seen the show. Finan will be by Uhtred’s side, along with other series regulars.

Seven Kings Must Die will follow the story of Alfred’s dream of a united England under one ruler. The title is quite literal in that for the unification to happen, quite a few rulers must die or submit to a singular monarch.

We should get more information on the cast and a trailer soon as we are halfway through February. We should have our first look towards the beginning of March.

Image Credit: Seven Kings Must Die / Netflix / Variety