When Diablo 4 releases in June, it’ll launch with an option to skip the game’s story. But it’ll work similar to how it does in Diablo 3. You’ll need to complete the story with one character before the option opens for any new character you create.

It sounds similar to Diablo 3’s Adventure Mode, but details on the exact kind of content we will get to level characters are still unclear. I imagine it’ll be like Diablo 3 with various dungeons, simple side missions, etc., to hand out XP. The big deal with today’s news is that the feature will come on day one. Diablo 3’s Adventure Mode didn’t hit until the Reaper of Souls expansion.

Folks on Twitter noticed the option in the latest trailer.

The trailer dives into character creation, including character customization and transmog (changing armor appearance) options. Several dev team members also talk about the Paragon system and legendary items. It’s not a super in-depth look, but it gives us a good idea of what to expect when Diablo 4 launches.

Blizzard’s Adam Fletcher piggy-backed the comment to clarify that you’ll need to beat the campaign once to unlock it.

Gotta beat the campaign once for this. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) April 25, 2023

In Diablo 3, you could use Adventure Mode and the game’s fast travel to complete missions quickly. Complete five of them in one act, and you were rewarded with bonus XP and a cache of goodies, including loot and materials. Again, we still don’t know how it’ll work in Diablo 4 – but it’ll probably be a similar system with new stuff added.

Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 6 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Ultimate Edition owners ($99) get a four-day headstart.