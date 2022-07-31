Another day, another DJI Inspire 3 leak. The upcoming professional camera drone is back in the news, with leaks of the drone lifting off with what looks like the X9 camera system. OsitaLV, a notorious DJI leaker on Twitter, posted the image that looks like it was taken with a flip phone circa 2002.

Inspire 3 has to rise its head to prevent camera from touching ground. pic.twitter.com/YBMSHyQc1L — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) July 27, 2022

Can someone send them an iPhone? Jokes aside, the images are degraded to hide whoever is leaking the photos ahead of the release.

Some eagle-eyed observers have spotted TB50 batteries being used on the drone, which lines up with what DJI uses on the Ronin platform. What about other possible specs? Nothing new has popped up, but we do have rumors from the spring that has the Inspire 3 being extremely impressive:

O4 transmission with dual RC

CineCore 3.1

Super 35 or large format

8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps

No crop in every framerate

RAW/ProRes 4444XQ/422HQ

Time code sync

APAS Pro

And expensive. Those features with inflation, and there’s no chance this is under $10k. It will be meant for professional filmmaking and have a price tag to suit it. Or, if you have a stacked bank account, you can have one hell of a YouTube rig.

DJI Inspire Release Date? All signs point to the fall. The Inspire 2 was released in the fall years ago alongside the Phantom 4, and all rumors and leaks suggest a similar release schedule. I’d love to see a Phantom 5, but it looks like the Mavic line has completely replaced the Phantom series.

Stay tuned for more leaks as they appear. Hopefully, we get some clearer pictures along with updated specs. I’m especially interested in the type of camera system the next-generation Inspire will employ.

Image Credit: Unsplash