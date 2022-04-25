The release date of the DJI Mini 3 has always been more speculation than a leak, but if you have watched the news as of late, you can see China is in the midst of massive pandemic lockdowns. Couple that with an upcoming DJI sale and the speculation of an April launch looks like it has been pushed to sometime in May.

That’s highly dependent on supply chain issues working themselves out and, hopefully, no more geopolitical events upending the world. 2022 saw 2020 and said it could one-up that chaos.

One of the more prominent DJI leakers pushed the delay news out:

Mini 3 postponed, but I'm wating for Inspire 3. — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 24, 2022

And yes, we all want to see the DJI Inspire 3, but I’d count on that towards Fall 2022. Who knows, could we see the return of the Phantom? I hope so. I miss being able to pluck the drone out of the sky by its landing skids.

It’s not all bad news on the Mini 3 Pro front. A Dutch retailer jumped the gun and listed the new camera drone minus the release date. Most of the leaks were confirmed, and the three-axis gimbal will rotate 90-degrees for vertical video. Think TikTok and Instagram Reels. It will be interesting to see how durable that is with long-term use. It’s definitely not a gimmick with the rise of TikTok. Creators are looking for new ways to push the boundaries, and having this feature will pull in customers.

Other features confirmed for the DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro include 48MP RAW photos, 4K60p video, and 1080/120p slow motion. The f/1.7 aperture is another excellent addition to help in low light due to the smaller sensor.

Battery life will be segmented. DJI keeps under the 250-gram weight limit with an intelligent battery with flight times up to 34 minutes. Or, customers can opt for a larger battery with a 47-minute flight time, but it will need to be registered with the FAA. Honestly, you’re better off registering the Mini 3 regardless of which battery you choose.

New safety features include trie-directional obstacle avoidance alongside DJI’s APAS 4.0.

Other quality of life features include new MasterShots with time-lapses, panoramas including the new vertical shooting mode, and better focus tracking for following yourself or whatever you are filming.

With the release date up in the air, keep it here for the latest on when the DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro will release. Hopefully, it will land on shelves in May, but the past couple of years have been crazy, so announcements can get fluid in a hurry.