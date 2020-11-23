It’s better to call it Black Friday month because retailers stopped focusing on a singular day a long time ago. Toss in a pandemic, and it feels like Oprah when it comes to Black Friday sales. DJI is no exception, and if you wade through the sale, you can find some intriguing deals.

Ranking the Best DJI Black Friday Deals

Osmo Action. At 46% off, you are getting one hell of an action camera at $199. Think GoPro with a DJI logo on it. It has fantastic stabilization along with shooting in 4K and various slow-motion modes. It also plays nicely if you’re looking to get into FPV drones. The latest firmware fixed all the front screen issues that plagued it, and for $199, the Osmo Action definitely qualifies as an excellent stocking stuffer.

Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. Sure, it’s getting a bit older, but it’s an icon for a reason. It shoots 4K60 video from it’s one-inch, 20-megapixel sensor. DJI’s Black Friday sale knocks off $80 to bring the price down to $1519. That’s not bad. Sure, it can’t fold down, but don’t overlook the ability to snatch it out of the sky by one of it’s landing struts. Trust me; it comes in handy.

Mavic 2 Pro. Depending on what you want out of a topline camera drone, the Mavic 2 Pro can easily switch places with the Phantom. Both enjoy the one-inch sensor, and the Mavic 2 does enjoy some benefits over the P4P, like portability. The company is knocking $60 off the retail price down to $1539 for the holidays.

Osmo Mobile 3. This one depends on which phone you own. If you’re rocking an older Android or iPhone, it’s definitely worth the $99 investment for buttery smooth shots. Yes, DJI is clearing stock to make way for the OM4, but the upgrades were more incremental from the three to the four. The Osmo Mobile 3 is still worth it, even with the launch of a newer generation.

DJI’s Latest Products

Those hoping for a steep discount on DJI’s 2020 products will be disappointed. They are heavily promoted on the page, but they are sticking with current retail pricing. Products like the new Pocket 2, Mini 2, RS 2, and others are all priced competitively, so it’s up to you to determine your use case and if you want to pay full retail. Any expected sales for the new products will be deep into next year.

As we head into the holidays, we do have 2021 to look forward to, which means more drones. We’d be crazy not to expect a new Mavic Pro hitting shelves in early 2021. There have been leaked images of a potential DJI FPV drone, along with the rumors of a foldable Phantom.

Here’s hoping for the latter. Nostalgia is a great marketing tool, and there’s only so much tech you can stuff into the smaller Mavic bodies. And let’s hope for a better year overall. 2020 was definitely one for the history books. We could all use a break, and hopefully, by summer, we will have one.