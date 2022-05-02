After the launch of the DJI Mavic 3, it was easy to see the supply chain crunch had begun to impact the industry, with prices skyrocketing generation-over generation. Thanks to an accidental (free marketing) Argos leak, we know the DJI Mini 3 Pro will not be immune to the same upward price pressures.

The price? £849 or around $999 when you opt for the bundle with the new remote control. Yeah, that’s steep for a camera drone that used to be marketed towards beginners. And maybe that’s where we need to change perspectives. The feature set on the upcoming DJI Mini 3 is unlike even those found on the flagships from the company. The hyper portability is a massive plus, and the camera quality promises something pretty special.

Before Argos took down the product page, we managed to grab a snippet of what they had to say about the DJI’s latest offering (emphasis is ours):

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly but also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini. Every image is enriched with a higher dynamic range to reveal more detail in highlights and shadows.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is hands-down our safest Mini to date. Equipped with forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors and an all-new aircraft design, it offers a broader sensing range and enhanced safety.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is outstanding in a wide range of lighting conditions, so you can always be ready to create. The 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor features dual native ISO and supports the direct output of HDR footage.

Take your content to the next level with stunning 4K/60fps video and 48MP RAW photos. Marvel at the rich clarity of every image, even as you zoom in. Or slow things down as the world gets hectic with dramatic 1080p/120fps slow-motion video.

Quickly switch between landscape and portrait in just a tap. The re-engineered camera gimbal rotates 90-degrees, so you don’t have to compromise on image quality. True Vertical Shooting gives you detailed shots, instantly ready for social media.

The marketing material doesn’t sound like the older DJI Mini or even the original Spark when you read it. It sounds like a prosumer-grade camera drone. Especially video features shooting 4K60p and the mechanically rotating gimbal for vertical video. I’ll age myself and laugh at the days when people used to lose their mind on social media when someone took a vertical video. Now? It’s a feature.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is earning its name. Pro. Those are not beginner features. They are designed for the crowd who needs a highly capable and extremely light solution. It checks both those boxes.

Was the leak accidental or smart marketing? I think it was accidental, but DJI certainly will not complain. It rips the price increase bandaid off, so we can all marvel at the promo videos when it launches. It bakes in complaints about inflationary pressures early. By the time it’s ready to go on sale, we, the community, have essentially moved on to whether its promised specs meet reality.

When is the DJI Mini 3 Pro release date? With these types of leaks, you normally assume it will happen this month. The same supply chains that have caused mass price increases are still clogged, which could lead to a delay. Add in the pandemic, and it’s best not to say anything concrete. Each year since 2020 seems to one-up itself of pure madness.

Having said that, the best guess is sometime this month (May 2022).