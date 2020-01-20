Dying Light 2 Joins Spring Cleaning With Delay

What was supposed to be a Spring 2020 release is now sometime later this year. Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka dropped the delay news earlier this morning.



Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

The statement suggests we are looking at a release in the second half of 2020 for Dying Light 2. Like other statements announcing game delays recently, Marchewka says, “we need more development time to fulfill our vision.”



He continues, “our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”



Hopefully, this delay doesn’t equal a bunch of ridiculous crunch time for the devs. If the recent news from the Cyberpunk 2077 delay is any indicator, that’s unlikely.



Dying Light 2 joins The Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077 in making this spring a little less crowded.



You had to figure some games would get shuffled around. Too many publishers were circling Spring 2020 back during E3. And there’s still plenty more that haven’t been delayed. At least, not yet. As long as DOOM Eternal and Ori and the Will of the Wisps keep their release dates, I’ll be good.