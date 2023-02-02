Titanfall 2’s single-player story was a cult classic for many. And folks hoping for a return to that setting (which Apex Legends also takes place in) will be disappointed with this week’s news.

Bloomberg is reporting that EA has decided to scrap an unannounced single-player game set to take place in the Apex Legends/Titanfall universe.

From Bloomberg:

“The canceled project, code-named TFL or Titanfall Legends, was a single-player game set in the universe shared by the Apex Legends and Titanfall games.”

While never officially announced by EA, a new Titanfall has been teased before. At an earnings call in 2020, EA teased, “maybe we’ll see Titanfall sometime down the road.”

A tweet in 2021 also touched on the future of Titanfall. “Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA, and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future,” Respawn wrote at the time.

As for the team reportedly working on this game? Bloomberg’s report says EA is working on finding the 50 or so people positions throughout the company. Those who can’t be placed will be given severance packages and laid off.

This news comes as EA is trimming other parts of its company, which includes shutting down Apex Legends Mobile and ending development on Battlefield Mobile. This after the publisher decided to shutter the mobile dev studio Industrial Toys.

For now, Apex Legends is the only game in the Titanfall universe under active development.

I would love to see another Titanfall, but we will be waiting a while. Plus, I wonder if EA is hesitant to push that side of the IP after Titanfall 2 was a financial disappointment. Then again, a lot of that was EA’s own doing by releasing it between their own Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty.

Whatever Respawn Entertainment does, odds are it’ll be a hit. Since 2014, the studio has put out great game after great game, from Titanfall to Apex Legends to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.