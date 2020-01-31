EA Reiterates Leadership Changes At DICE

During an investor call following the release of Q3 FY2020 earnings, EA touched on leadership changes at the studio, according to VG247. While specifics weren’t given during the call, it appears the publisher is just reiterating a change they made last year.



Last August, David Rutter was tapped to be general manager of EA’s European studios, which includes EA DICE, Ghost Games, and Criterion Games, according to Video Games Chronicle. You might not know the name, but EA Sports fans will recognize his work. Before his new job, he helped turn the FIFA franchise into the juggernaut it is today.



EA could be talking about more changes, but it’s clear they’re looking for Battlefield to return to its former glory. A return to a modern setting would be a good start. And they need to lean into the vehicle gameplay and destructibility. I want a return to huge chaotic battles — a return to Battlefield moments.



We don’t know much about the next Battlefield besides that it will be taking advantage of the power of next-gen hardware. And, it’ll be released sometime between April 2021 and March 2022 with holiday 2021 being the most likely. If it is around November 2021, it will have been three years between releases.



The franchise hasn’t gone longer than two years between games since its inception, but it could be just what it needs to get the franchise back on course. Other franchises have also taken long breaks to revitalize them. Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed is perhaps the best example.



We’ll see what DICE can do with the extra time. For now, support for Battlefield V continues with new content.