Elden Ring did what few games of its magnitude usually do. Live up to the hype. That’s despite widely reported technical issues (especially on PC) that the developers have acknowledged.

So, how are Elden Ring sales so far? The first numbers come from physical sales data out of the UK (via GI.biz). From Software’s latest entry is outselling the previous biggest ‘Souls’ launch (2016’s Dark Souls 3) by 26%.

These are physical numbers only. It does not include digital sales, which make up a much more significant percentage of the industry since 2016. Take EA, for example. In 2016, digital sales made up about 30% of all sales on PS4 and Xbox One. In 2021, it was 62%.

Not only did Elden Ring outsell Dark Souls by 26% in physical sales, but it likely surged way past that when you factor in digital sales.

We’ll have to wait for NPD numbers to see more data, but Steam’s player chart tells us Elden Ring is blowing past previous From Software titles.

In the past 24 hours, Elden Ring hit an all-time concurrent peak of 891,638. That is just shy of the record for a single-player-focused game held by Cyberpunk 2077 at 1,054,388. And it looks like that record will hold for a bit longer.

Here’s how Elden Ring’s 891,638 players stack up against other ‘Souls’ games. (Steam concurrent numbers only)

Dark Souls III – 129,975

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 125,315

Dark Souls II – 79,528

Dark Souls: Remastered – 24,501

We should see how well it’s doing on Xbox later this week once its most-played chart updates. I imagine Elden Ring will have no problems cracking the top 10 and will probably make a run into the top 5.