You’ll recognize her from her roles in Blade Runner 2049, No Time to Die, and Knives Out, Ana De Armas is one of the premiere actresses working in Hollywood. She had a busy 2022, but as we enter 2023, all eyes will be turning to one of two movies she has in development.

Ballerina (In Production)

Initially written as a standalone film by Shay Hatten, the script was reworked to fit within the John Wick universe. We don’t know a ton about the movie outside of comments from both Armas and Keanu Reeves on the project. The film will take place between John Wick Chapters 3 and 4, with Keanu describing a bit of the plot at a recent event:

“[she is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who’s looking for revenge. Whoever killed her- someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it’s her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn’t really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something’s going on.”

Other information on the film was mentioned by Armas herself, who talked about the intense action and training for the film:

The cast is stacked with the film starring Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon, Norman Reedus, Gabriel Bryne, and Catalina Moreno in unnamed roles.

The release date is still unknown, but with John Wick 4 premiering in March and The Continental set to debut later this year, it would either be an extremely late 2023 release, or Lionsgate will hold it for 2024.

Ghosted (Post-Production)

Those who don’t want to wait a year for a new project got some welcome news at the Critics Choice Awards. Director Dexter Fletcher let it slip that the Apple TV movie starring Armas and Christ Evans is ready and could arrive on the streaming service as early as April. Here’s the quote he gave to Deadline:

“Production is well-wrapped,” he said. “I’m just putting the finishing touches to it now. It’ll be ready for April. I mean, I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say that, but I’ve said it.”

Streaming services like to hold their marketing closer to the actual release date, so there’s yet to be a trailer, but if the April release holds, we should expect one in February for the romantic comedy.

Release Date: April 2023 on Apple TV+

With production wrapping soon on Ballerina, expect the schedule to fill up for Ana De Armas. Multiple actresses have been trying to launch a female version of John Wick with little success. Armas will do it within the John Wick universe alongside the man himself. Pair it with her must-see action scenes in the latest James Bond film, and we may have a new action star in Hollywood.

Image Credit: MGM / No Time to Die