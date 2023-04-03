What would happen if you mixed John Wick, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and 80s action movie tropes? Netflix is counting on another hit from the Russo brothers as they follow up Extraction with its sequel, Extraction 2. The first trailer dropped today, and it looks to be yet another action hit for Netflix.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Rake after nearly dying in the first film. Ok, he died, but Netflix saw the numbers and does when you can throw bad guys around like a superhero, do you actually ever die? That’s a no.

Here’s a look at the Netflix original film dropping on June 16.

Beating prison riot officers with their shields? Check. Punching out the bad guys with your arm on fire? Double check. Wielding a minigun like a broomstick? Why not?

It’s so absurd it works. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Count me in come June 16. The first film was excellent with the choreography, and this has the makings of a solid sequel.