Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched in an abysmal state for many of us playing the PC version. My RTX 3080 couldn’t even get north of 60 frames per second. Not to mention the constant stuttering. You know it’s bad when the splash screen before the game’s menu is struggling. But the first of several patches is now live on PC (and goes live tomorrow on Xbox/PlayStation).

I fired it up a few minutes ago, and while it’s far from silky smooth – it’s better than it was. I would say up to 30 fps improvement on the game’s second world. There are still drops and stutters (especially in the town), but it’s much more playable now than yesterday. I even ended up seeing that elusive 60+ fps.

Today’s patch on PC specifically focuses on “performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.”

Here’s an image highlighting the console-specific fixes coming tomorrow.

The official EA Star Wars Twitter account also promised more fixes and performance updates are coming across all platforms for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

“We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms. There are more updates to come across all platforms, and we will share that timing when it is available,” the company tweeted this morning.

Today’s patch comes three days after EA and Respawn publicly apologized for the game’s rough launch. In their apology, they claimed most of these issues revolved around specific configurations like high-end graphics cards alongside lower-performing CPUs.

Hell, I would love to see what kind of PC they used to get it running smoothly all the time. It’s getting to a point now where devs need to start releasing benchmark videos pre-launch of their minimum and recommended specs. There are way too many PC games launching with poor performance. It’s inexcusable, especially with so many AAA games bumping prices to $70.