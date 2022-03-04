With working from home still being all the rage, it may be time to upgrade your home office. Or, perhaps, you need a better gaming setup as you prepare to build your streaming empire. And for that, you need a desk that is built to last.

Flexispot checks that box thanks to its heavy construction. I can personally attest to that because we live on the second floor. The legs are built to last. And make me feel old.

Technically, the instructions say you need two people to assemble it, but I was able to get the legs and top together myself within thirty minutes. It even comes standard with a cable management system to keep everything looking nice.

The company offers a range of options for standing desks, but I opted for the Kana Bamboo Desk for its sleek look and ability to fit in a small SoCal apartment. The specs on mine are the 48 x 24 inches with black legs that can adjust vertically from 27.2 inches to 46.5 inches. It makes working under the desk a breeze when moving around a full-size computer tower.

It’s the smallest dimension for a top you can choose but easily handles a 34-inch widescreen monitor, desk pad, accessories, and whatever else my unorganized self manages to put on it. It can hold a full tower PC constructed from steel, so the 200-pound weight limit should be plenty for nearly any office or gaming accessory.

My cat officially put her stamp of approval on the desk and has claimed the corner as her own.

This particular model has the option to go up to a 72 x 30, along with a triple-stage adjustable leg set that can range from 25 inches to 50 inches. I would opt for the largest desk surface area if I had the room.

Outside of the basic dimensions and capacity of the desk, you can add just about any option you could want? Need monitor arms? Add it to the desk. Chair? They have it. Treadmill? I’m too lazy but go for it if that’s how you work.

Other accessories include clamp powerstrips, under desk storage, mats, and keyboard trays. If you need it, Flexispot has the option.

The options will adjust the final price, which for the desk I chose starts at $449.

Overall, I’m a fan of the desk. Coming from an autonomous.ai standing desk, I’d lean towards Flexispot. Do you need all the options? No, but I would definitely opt for the largest surface area you can fit in your home office. Better to have the extra desk real estate and not need it. The rest, like monitor arms, etc., can be bought later once you have the desk setup. You may find you don’t need or want the arm. It all comes down to personal preference.

Flexispot Desk Options

If the Kana Bamboo does not interest you, there are plenty of other models. I wish I had the room for the drafting standing desk. Maybe once we settle into a new apartment, I can upgrade. There’s even a model for the gamers among us with the entire desk covered with a mouse pad. Be sure to check out the full range.

Flexispot Kana Bamboo Final Thoughts

There are endless options for standing desks, but Flexispot’s focus on durability clinches it for me as a top-tier choice. It’s heavy to the point that I’m dreading it when I move, but that’s also a plus. It can take whatever I throw at it and hold up to a lot of use.

And my cat likes it as a perch to oversee the business, so who can deny that seal of approval?

**The Kana Bamboob Desk was provided free of charge for the purpose of this review**