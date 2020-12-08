Gears 5 Hivebusters
0

Here’s a welcome surprise. Gears 5 is getting a new expansion on December 15 with a 3-hour romp across a set of volcanic islands. But this new story content won’t focus on the original story characters. Instead, it takes the trio from the Escape mode and gives them a new story. Let’s roll the trailer.

Damn, Gears 5 is such a good looking game. And check out Colonel Hoffman at the end. 

Here are some details straight from the folks at Xbox:

In the new expansion, play as Lahni, Keegan and Mac – the heroes introduced in Gears 5’s Escape mode – in their first mission as part of the secretive Hivebuster program. Thrown together and dubbed “Scorpio Squad,” their suicide mission to destroy a Swarm hive may hold the key to saving Sera and their own redemption.

  • Enjoy a new, 3-hour campaign set on the volcanic Galangi islands. The island lava flows and sandy beaches are crawling with Swarm and a deadly new predator.
  • Use and upgrade Ultimate Abilities in a campaign story setting for the first time.
  • Up to 3-player co-op, split-screen or online.
  • 16 new achievements to unlock for 210 Gamerscore
  • The expansion supports Gears 5 Xbox Series X|S optimizations, including reduced load times, quick resume, variable refresh rates and 4K HDR Ultra visuals on Series X.

Gears 5: Hivebusters also becomes the first Xbox Game Studios campaign expansion to join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it releases on December 15. Here’s hoping this becomes a trend for a bunch more Xbox games in the future. For folks who don’t have Game Pass, it’ll be $19.99. 

Gears 5 isn’t the only Xbox game getting some more love recently. Forza Horizon 4 gets a track builder in its Super7 update releasing today. 

A quick note on Gears 5: Hivebusters: it requires the base game to play, as seen on its Steam product page.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share
When I’m not playing Rocket League (best game ever), you can find me writing about all things games, space and more. You can reach me at alex@newsledge.com

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.