Yes, Ghost of Tsushima Legends Mode Will Require A PSN Sign-In On Steam

After announcing they were backtracking on requiring linking PSN accounts to continue playing Helldivers 2 on Steam, the next question is what happens with the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima?

Developer, Sucker Punch, jumped on Twitter/X at the height of the Helldivers 2 controversy to reiterate what parts of Ghost of Tsushima will require a PSN account. If all you want to do is play the single-player portion, no PSN account is required. However, the multiplayer mode, Legends, will require a PSN account. You’ll also need a PSN account to use the PlayStation overlay.

Just so you are aware, A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game. — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) May 3, 2024

I should note that this update from Sucker Punch did come before PlayStation’s statement late last night where they said they would no longer require a PSN account for Helldivers 2.

Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.



We’re still… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2024

Will PlayStation back off on the requirement for all multiplayer games? If Helldivers 2 doesn’t need it, why would any PlayStation game? Sure, it makes sense to have it for the PlayStation overlay to work – but this weekend’s pushback from the Helldivers 2 community shows it’s not needed at all for multiplayer games.

Also, why did PlayStation catch all this flak from PC players while other publishers like Xbox and Rockstar Games don’t? There are a couple of reasons.

First, Helldivers 2 only briefly required a PSN sign-in at launch – but was quickly scrapped to help stabilize servers. PC folks don’t like having requirements thrown at them after a game’s launch. But the pushback to linking a PSN account was galvanized once Helldivers 2 was removed from sale from 177 countries/territories that don’t have access to PSN.

Helldivers 2 is no longer purchasable in 177 countries where PSN is not available (but some are still available like Baltics).



This game has now received 215,000 negative reviews. pic.twitter.com/jJrb9QFafR — SteamDB (@SteamDB) May 5, 2024

We’ll see what happens moving forward. I won’t be surprised by PlayStation’s decision either way, but if I were them, I would lean towards removing the PSN account requirement for multiplayer, period. I’ll update this article if PlayStation’s position changes across all their games.