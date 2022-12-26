Diehard God of War fans will soon have another reason to trek through Ragnarok for a second time. Recently, developer Santa Monica Studio jumped on Twitter to tease fans about their plans for 2023. New Game Plus is coming in Spring 2023. Details are slim, but the developers promise to talk more about it when the feature gets closer to release.

We know many of you have been asking, so we're happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023!



We'll share more details once we get closer to the release!

Don’t know what New Game Plus is? Usually, it lets you replay the game from the start with all the experience (or gameplay mechanics) you unlocked in the first playthrough available from the start.

After its launch, God of War 2018 also received a New Game Plus mode. We can look back at what it included to get an idea of what to expect in the Spring with Ragnarok.

Relive the journey of Kratos and Atreus with all of your previous armours, enchantments, talismans, resources and abilities on the difficulty of your choosing.

Test your skills against higher level enemies; some of which might even have a few new tricks up their sleeves!

Unique to New Game+ is a brand new rarity level of equipment to craft and upgrade! Collect ‘Skap Slag’, a new resource to upgrade your gear to the best of the best from our finest blacksmiths.

Play the game in a whole new way by exploring new customisation options with extremely powerful new armour sets and enchantments.

Finally, get right back into the action with the newly added ability to skip through cinematics in both normal and New Game+ modes once a full play through has been completed.

What about a new story DLC? That’s probably not happening. Ragnarok director Eric Williams sat down with the folks from Kinda Funny Games last month and was asked a viewer question on if the game will receive DLC.

“I don’t know, man, that game is big,” Williams said. “I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn’t count on it.”

God of War (2018) also didn’t receive a post-launch story DLC, so the comment from Willaims shouldn’t be that big of a surprise.