We know God of War: Ragnarok will flex PlayStation 5 hardware, but we haven’t seen official word about what graphic modes it will offer. One UK retailer (ShopTo) dropped some details in the game’s retail listing.

Under the ‘Stunning Visuals’ section, it reads:

Switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps.*

Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by stunning art direction and arresting attention to detail.

Behold enhanced reflections, lighting and shadows, as well as increased geometric detail and enhanced deformable snow.

The asterisk on the listing just mentions that a 4K compatible TV will be required for 4K resolution.

Also, this ‘Stunning Visuals’ section only appears on the PlayStation 5 listing. It’s not there under the PS4 listing. This isn’t surprising but also leans towards this info not being a misprint by ShopTo.

We’ve seen plenty of PlayStation games adopt these multiple performance modes lately. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West, Demon Souls, and many more. It’s good to see the trend continuing with God of War: Ragnarok.

The retail listing also includes a story synopsis:

Atreus seeks to further understand the clues left behind by his mother and piece together his prophesied role in the coming war. Meanwhile, Kratos struggles with his son’s desire to uncover more about his identity, knowing it will draw them towards the vengeful Aesir. If that happens, they’ll be even closer to repeating bloody mistakes of the past.

Together, father and son venture deep into the Nine Realms, while Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.

As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves faced with a choice: between their own safety or the safety of the realms…

In other recent God of War: Ragnarok news, the folks at Santa Monica finally put the release date discussion to rest by announcing a November 9th release date. The finale to the Norse saga is one of the most anticipated games of the year, with fans hoping it can give Elden Ring a run for its money in the GOTY hunt.