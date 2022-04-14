A Warzone Season 3 cinematic trailer went live yesterday, and it does everything besides showing us Godzilla to hint it’s coming. The narrator says, “with Nebula, the Nazis have unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend.” A monster can also be heard roaring over a nearby radio.

It would line up with plenty of leaks suggesting Godzilla is the next big event coming to Warzone.

Call of Duty’s Twitter account also published a sound, which a user on Twitter took a deeper look at using Audacity, where it reads, “Monsters are real.”

I checked it on Audacity, looks like it says "Monsters are real" pic.twitter.com/mLdLJydyEg — HeckinBrandon (@HeckinBrandon) April 13, 2022

But it’s the sound at the end of the trailer that confirms it’s a Godzilla event. That sonic pulse is identical to the ORCA device used to communicate (and control) Titans (Godzilla, Mothra, etc.)

Warzone’s path to becoming one of the most popular games out there hasn’t always been a smooth one. And one area the Warzone devs have never quite been able to get right is its Season events. Fortnite set the bar for how events can be done. So far, Warzone hasn’t been able to compete with Fortnite, but a Godzilla event isn’t a bad way of trying. We’ll see if the folks at Raven Software can finally stick the landing on a big-time season event.

Warzone’s Season 3 is set for release on April 27. I’m sure we’ll hear more about what else is coming like weapons, modes, and maps (for Vanguard’s multiplayer) over the next week or so.