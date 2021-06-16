The juggernaut that is GTA Online first launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 eight years ago. On December 16, Rockstar will shut down servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game.

The decision to shut down these versions of the game was inevitable. Honestly, I’m surprised they lasted this long. Rockstar stopped updating both versions with new content back in 2015 citing the older consoles’ technical limitations.

In the lead-up to the shutdown, Rockstar will stop selling Shark cash Cards for both consoles on September 15. They do emphasize the shutdown of GTA Online will have no impact on GTA V’s story mode.

Max Payne 3 is also affected by today’s news. On September 16, its online multiplayer for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions will also be shuttered. Along with website stat tracking for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of L.A. Noire. Again, the story mode for all games will not be affected.

While GTA Online loses two platforms later this year, it’ll offset that with the release of enhanced versions of the GTA V and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The money printer that is GTA Online will continue. Hell, it’ll probably speed up. I know I’ll probably double-dip if GTA Online runs at 60 fps. These enhanced versions of the game will launch on November 11, 2021.

GTA Online continues to show off its incredible staying power. It sits near the top of the charts across all platforms. It’s also a popular game to watch on Twitch thanks to all the hilarious role-playing servers folks have created. That staying power will inevitably continue until the next GTA comes along.