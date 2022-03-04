GTA V is getting yet another release. This time around, it’s getting some extra love for a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release on March 15. Today, Rockstar Games talked up the upgrades coming to folks with the newest hardware. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a trailer to go alongside it to see these improvements in motion.

So what’s different? The headline feature is three graphics settings:

Fidelity: Highest visual quality targeting 30 FPS. Native 4K resolution for PS5 and Xbox Series X with ray tracing. Xbox Series S will support upscaled 4K resolution.

Performance: Targets 60 FPS with upscaled 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S gets 1080p resolution.

Performance RT: This mode for PS5 and Xbox Series targets 60 FPS, upscaled 4K resolution, and ray tracing.

Rockstar also touched on other improvements besides the usual FPS and resolution bumps.

“These new versions also offer across-the-board improvements including faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. Plus improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, highly detailed new explosions, fire, and much more.”

The PS5 version will also take advantage of the PS5 controller.

“There’s also new levels of responsiveness with Haptic Feedback and dynamic resistance via the Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller, adding new sensations to weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, explosions and much more.”

Rockstar is also splitting up GTA Online and GTA V for folks who just want to jump into the multiplayer. A new Career Builder feature will jumpstart new players with $4 million of in-game currency. There’s also a new intro and tutorial to get new players started.

Pre-loading will start next week on March 8.

Despite the imminent release, there are still a couple of big questions surrounding the release. First, how much is it going to cost? Will there be upgrade options for folks who already own GTA V? Worst case, we’ll know the answer to that on March 8.

Also, after the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition launch debacle, a lengthy trailer showing uninterrupted gameplay would go a long way towards convincing us this upgrade is in good shape.

We’ll see if Rockstar can avoid another rough launch later this month.

Image: Rockstar Games