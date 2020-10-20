Halo Master Chief Collection
0

It won’t be Halo Infinite, but I’ll still be playing Halo on Xbox Series X next month. Last week, Xbox announced a series of games that’ll take advantage of the Xbox Series X/S at launch. I mentioned in that article that we’ll see more games get patches shortly after launch. Add Halo: The Master Chief Collection to the list of games that will play better on Xbox Series X/S.

Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg added Halo will also be getting adjustable FOV and cross-gen play.

The headline here is 120 FPS in both campaign and multiplayer. I can’t wait for some 120 fps SWAT and Snipers. Give it to me now.

Get ready for a steady dose of patches as developers and publishers move to get their still popular games Xbox Series X/S ready. We know Destiny and Cyberpunk 2077 are doing patches at some point post console launch. Rainbow Six: Siege is another one getting a 4K/120fps update soon.

It’s fantastic seeing technical specs once reserved for top-end PCs make their way to consoles. If you have a TV/monitor that supports it, 120fps is a game-changer.

With Halo: The Master Chief Collection getting a boost, I wonder if we’ll see Halo 5 get the same treatment.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share
When I’m not playing Rocket League (best game ever), you can find me writing about all things games, space and more. You can reach me at alex@newsledge.com

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.