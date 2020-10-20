It won’t be Halo Infinite, but I’ll still be playing Halo on Xbox Series X next month. Last week, Xbox announced a series of games that’ll take advantage of the Xbox Series X/S at launch. I mentioned in that article that we’ll see more games get patches shortly after launch. Add Halo: The Master Chief Collection to the list of games that will play better on Xbox Series X/S.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.



✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S

✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg added Halo will also be getting adjustable FOV and cross-gen play.

Excited to share that Halo Master Chief Collection will be fully optimized this holiday including 120fps campaign & multiplayer on both Xbox Series X & S. Also cross-gen play & adjustable FOV. Note all these upgrades are free to anyone who owns the game or is in Xbox Game Pass! https://t.co/ZZ5A5UOXhl — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) October 20, 2020

The headline here is 120 FPS in both campaign and multiplayer. I can’t wait for some 120 fps SWAT and Snipers. Give it to me now.

Get ready for a steady dose of patches as developers and publishers move to get their still popular games Xbox Series X/S ready. We know Destiny and Cyberpunk 2077 are doing patches at some point post console launch. Rainbow Six: Siege is another one getting a 4K/120fps update soon.

It’s fantastic seeing technical specs once reserved for top-end PCs make their way to consoles. If you have a TV/monitor that supports it, 120fps is a game-changer.

With Halo: The Master Chief Collection getting a boost, I wonder if we’ll see Halo 5 get the same treatment.