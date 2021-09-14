With the dog days of summer giving way to September, we are all set for a slate of HBO Max new releases. September 2021 has three major releases from HBO Max, including Malignant, Cry Macho, and Scenes From a Marriage.

With half of the month in the bank, we look forward to October, which will be huge for HBO Max thanks to Dune releasing on October 22, and The Many Saints of Newark on October 1.

<h2>HBO Max New Releases for September 2021</h2>

September 1

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That’s Entertainment!, 1974

That’s Entertainment! II, 1976

That’s Entertainment! III, 1994

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

September 2

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

September 3

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

September 4

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

September 7

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

September 8

Nasciturus, 2021

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

September 10

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

September 11

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

September 12

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

September 13

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

September 15

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

Released September 16

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

September 17

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

September 18

The People v. The Klan

September 20

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

September 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

September 23

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

September 25

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

September 26

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

September 27

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

September 29

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

September 30

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere

