With the dog days of summer giving way to September, we are all set for a slate of HBO Max new releases. September 2021 has three major releases from HBO Max, including Malignant, Cry Macho, and Scenes From a Marriage.
With half of the month in the bank, we look forward to October, which will be huge for HBO Max thanks to Dune releasing on October 22, and The Many Saints of Newark on October 1.
<h2>HBO Max New Releases for September 2021</h2>
September 1
A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
Detour, 2017 (HBO)
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
Green Lantern, 2011
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
On the Town, 1949
Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
Severance, 2007 (HBO)
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
That’s Entertainment!, 1974
That’s Entertainment! II, 1976
That’s Entertainment! III, 1994
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
The Song Remains the Same, 1976
Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)
September 2
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale
September 3
Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
At Last, 2020
Bittu, 2020
Coffee Shop Names, 2020
Liberty Kid, 2007
September 4
News of the World, 2020 (HBO)
September 7
Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)
September 8
Nasciturus, 2021
September 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
September 10
Elliott from Earth, Season 1
Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
September 11
Ben 10, Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Walker, Season 1
September 12
Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
September 13
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I’m Sorry
Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
September 15
A La Calle, 2020
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
Released September 16
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
September 17
Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1
September 18
The People v. The Klan
September 20
Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
Total Dramarama
September 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
September 23
Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
September 25
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
September 26
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
September 27
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
September 29
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)
September 30
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere
