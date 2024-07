The big updates to No Man’s Sky aren’t slowing down. Today, Hello Games revealed Worlds Part I, bringing new biomes, creatures, a universe refresh, new tech, and more. Let’s take a look at the new trailer.

Hello Games’ Sean Murray touched on how the work on their next game (Light No Fire) is coming to No Man’s Sky.

“Six months ago, we announced Light No Fire. It’s this crazy, ambitious game. And we’ve been working on it for years, and we’ve learned so many things. And it feels like we’re almost bringing this technology back from the future,” says Murray.

He then discusses the visual improvements coming to No Man’s Sky with this new update. Worlds Part I brings huge improvements to water visuals. The new wave systems are dynamic and react to weather. Ships can now land and will produce ripples as they touch down. Planets have their own wind patterns. Murray also describes how one of his new favorite things to do is fly through the game’s new cloud system and into space. The new clouds will also react to the improved weather systems.

Honestly, this No Man’s Sky update has me even more pumped to play Light No Fire. It’s like we’re getting an early look at the evolution of Hello Games’ design and development philosophy.

Worlds Part I also introduces a new expedition that Murray says is “Starship Troopers-inspired.” He describes it as “something super different” from what they’ve done before. The new expedition will take us to some of the new planets and biomes being added and offer “super cool” rewards.

No Man’s Sky is one of the (if not the most) impressive turnaround stories in gaming history. Hype for the game reached astronomical heights before release, but it didn’t deliver on its promise at launch. But in the years since, Hello Games have redeemed themselves and transformed No Man’s Sky into a game that has far eclipsed its lofty promises.

And with a complete refresh of the universe coming in Worlds Part I, it’s a good time for those of us who only played it at launch to jump back in and see what the dev team have put together.