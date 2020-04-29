Techland Is Resurrecting Hellraid As a Dying Light DLC

Remember Hellraid? It was a slick-looking first-person fantasy game initially slated for release on the last PlayStation and Xbox. But was delayed to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, and then ultimately put on the back burner in 2015. Five years later, and Hellraid is back. Except this time, it’s coming as a DLC for Dying Light.

Here’s the teaser.

The teaser’s YouTube description gives us slightly more info.

“No, it’s not a metaphor. You will be literally hacking through demonic hordes of Hell.”

“It all started with an arcade machine survivors found in the Tower’s basement while investigating an odd power outage. None of them could remember seeing this strange device ever before. They moved it upstairs, unaware of its true nature.”

More DLC for Dying Light is always a good thing, but I do wonder when we’ll see Dying Light 2 at this point—maybe launching alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Techland initially delayed Dying Light 2 back in January and said more news would be coming “in the coming months.” But then the coronavirus epidemic happened, so it has likely affected development. Plus, maybe Techland was already considering a longer delay and was working on this Hellraid DLC to keep Dying Light fans happy until the sequel hit later this year.

The important thing is more Dying Light is coming this summer.