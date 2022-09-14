Have you ever been interested in a new game but wanted to know what you’re getting into before you pay for it? Websites like HowLongToBeat answer that question. Now, so will the Xbox app on PC.

In a September update for the PC side of Xbox, the team announced they have partnered with HowLongToBeat to answer that question directly within the app. Click on The Outer Worlds, for example, and you’ll get a quick breakdown of how long it will take to finish the game in various ways – Main Story, Main+Extras, Completionist, and an average of all styles.

HowLongToBeat is a community website, so you’re looking at the times submitted by other players. It’ll give you a good idea of how long a game will take for you to beat. It’s handy to filter out massive 50+ hour games with shorter ones depending on what kind of game you’re in the mood for.

The other half of the update focuses on performance. According to Xbox, the app now launches up to 15% faster, and “we’ve seen crash-free sessions improve to 99.9%.” Speed increase also hit the search results with up to a 20% improvement.

I’ve been lucky not to have any problems with the app, but hopefully, the tweaks and fixes help those who do.

In other Xbox news, the publisher is hosting an Xbox stream for the Tokyo Game Show 2022 tomorrow morning. Folks in the U.S. will want to set their alarms if they’re going to catch it live when it kicks off at 2 a.m. PDT.

“We invite fans to tune in to the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Xbox Stream where you can expect to see updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners that we hope will delight players here in Japan, across Asia and around the world,” writes Jeremy Hinton, Head of Xbox Asia.