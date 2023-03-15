How Warzone 2 Armor Looting Works Now In Season 2 Reloaded

Looting Armor Plates is getting simpler in today’s Season 2 Reloaded update. If you have space in your inventory, you’ll automatically pick up armor plates as you run over them. This change hits Warzone 2 today, along with a nerf to the KV Broadside and the addition of all squad sizes in the Resurgence mode.

Here’s what the devs had to say about why the quality-of-life change was made:

As Armor Plates are a critical part of the gameplay loop, Players will now automatically pick up Armor Plates as long as they have available inventory or Backpack space.

Before, you needed a partial stack (1 or 2 armor plates) in your inventory for the auto-looting to kick in. But since Armor Plates are essentially your health, this change is a good one and should cut down on the time of juggling your inventory to make sure you have Armor Plates. Or sifting through a whole pile of loot to get the Armor Plates you need.

It’s a solid quality-of-life change, but it’s a shame these changes take months to make their way into the game when it shouldn’t be an issue in the first place. It feels like we are slowly returning to how Warzone played in its first iteration. Warzone 2 launched with a backpack system that was scrapped at the start of Season 2. Now, we get another change to how Armor looting worked before.

Season 2 Reloaded brings one more change to the Armor system by removing the Armor Break text notification. The Armor Break icon stays, but the text is being removed to “improve clarity.”

Season 2 Reloaded is live, and so are the patch notes. Read up on the weapon balance changes, the new Raid, gameplay changes to Al Mazrah/Ashika Island, playlist updates, and more.