What it lacks in marquee, big-budget titles, Hulu continues to be one of the premium streaming services thanks to its solid content catalog.

Hulu New Releases For December 2021

Released December 1

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)

Above the Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Addicted (2014)

Alex Cross (2012)

Alienator (1989)

All is Lost (2013)

Armageddon (1998)

Back to School (1986)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Blow (2001)

Bull Durham (1988)

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Chattahoochee (1990)

Cherry 2000 (1988)

Con Air (1997)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cujo (1983)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Erik the Viking (1989)

Flightplan (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Her Smell (2018)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hollow Man (2000)

Holy Man (1998)

Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Hustlers (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Jagged Edge (1985)

King Kong (1976)

Love Field (1992)

Making Mr. Right (1987)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Rio (2008)

Serendipity (2001)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Silverado (1985)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Soda Cracker (1989)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Superbeast (1972)

The A-Team (2010)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns

The Black Stallion (1983)

The Crazies (2010)

The Curse (1987)

The Dungeonmaster (1985)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Siege of Firebase Gloria (1989)

The Warriors (1979)

Troll (1986)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Released December 2

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)

The East (2021)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Released December 3

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)

The World of Kanako (2014)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)

We Need to Do Something (2021)

Released December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Released December 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

World War Z (2013)

Released December 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special (NBC)

Released December 9

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

Swan Song (2021)

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Released December 10

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Materna (2021)

Released December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox) BRIGHTON BEACH (2021)

Released December 14

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

Released December 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

Rising Wolf (2021)

Released December 16

Cryptozoo (2021)

Dead Asleep (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

Released December 17

Mother/Android (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn (2021)

Released December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Released December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)