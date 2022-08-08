There are some waves being made in The Last Kingdom thanks to an interview from Micki Stoltt, who played Rognvaldr, and his dissatisfaction with the ending.

First, a quick refresher. Rognvaldr was the brother to Sigtryggr, whose loyalties were often questioned. He was working with Brida in the final season to take revenge on those Brida believed had wronged her.

Sigtryggr and Stiorra, Uhtred’s daughter, were married in a previous season and formed a community of both Saxon and Dane. In advance of Brida’s forces, Rognavaldr arrived to seek refuge. This allowed the machinations that eventually led to Sigtryggr’s death for his attack on the Saxon forces. I’d recommend watching the final season to get the whole story, but that gets you caught up to his recent interview on the podcast Screen Chronicles, which is causing a bit of controversy.

When asked if he was satisfied with the ending, Micki disclosed: “Well, I think it’s hard because satisfied is a weird word.

“I was not satisfied with it ending as many [had] also written; we wanted another season, we wanted more.”

“It becomes like a weird sort of satisfaction,” the actor admitted.

Speaking on the Screen Chronicles podcast, Micki continued: “There was huge satisfaction in finally having Uhtred back in Bebbanburg.”

If you read between the lines and understand an actor’s position, he’s not upset with the direction of the finale from Netflix. He’s upset because he enjoyed the role and wanted another season. That’s not unusual for the show, which has earned a massive following and is one of my favorite Netflix originals outside of Peaky Blinders.

This is one of those interviews where the actor, who is passionate, says one thing, but critics immediately want to twist it into something it’s not. It happens, but nothing in the podcast suggests Micki Stoltt is upset with his role on the show.

It’s not all bad news, though. While The Last Kingdom was being filmed, three more books were written, which will be adapted into a movie that has already wrapped production. It will be the final chapter of Uhtred’s story titled Seven Kings Must Die, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Stoltt’s Rognvaldr make an appearance and throw a wrench into whatever plans Uhtred is devising to save the kingdom of Wessex.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die release date is expected in 2023.

Image Credit: Netflix