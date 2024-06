At Sony’s PlayStation State of Play, NetEase was on hand to announce their Overwatch-like multiplayer shooter, Marvel Rivals, will make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (already announced for PC via Steam) with a closed beta planned for July. While the announcement focused on the PS5 (which makes sense since it’s a PlayStation event), the closed beta will also be coming to Steam and Xbox Series consoles at the same time.

A post from the official game account confirms that the closed beta will be available on all platforms in July.

✨My Cosmic Awareness let me know a long time ago but…



The second testing phase is coming sooner than you think! A Closed Beta Test will be unleashed next July on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam!



Stay tuned to our socials as we release more details on registration soon!

And here’s a short trailer showing gameplay.

Yep, it looks like Overwatch. But I’m also pumped to try it out. Running around as Spider-man, Starlord, Venom, and countless other Marvel heroes? Sign me the hell up. If NetEase can get this out the door with polished gameplay and a smooth launch, this could be the next big shooter.

NetEase also announced PS5 owners will get an exclusive Scarlet Spider costume when the game launches on that platform.

In a blog post covering the announcement, NetEase’s Stephen Wu highlights environmental destruction as one of the Marvel Rivals’ big features. “Marvel Rivals lets you tear down walls to open shortcuts across the map or destroy a building’s foundation to collapse it on your foes. Embrace your strength as you destroy a bridge with Hulk or obliterate a building with Storm’s atmokinesis!”

The trailer shows a few examples of this in action. It’s not complete environmental destruction, but it’s a cool way to show how powerful the character’s abilities are.

Right now, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have an official release date. I imagine NetEase wants to see how this July closed beta goes before making a final decision. Plus, it probably won’t hurt to see how this holiday season is shaping up with games like Call of Duty before committing to a date.