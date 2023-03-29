We’re finally getting our hands on the next game from the folks at Mogang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. Minecraft Legends, the action-strategy take on the popular franchise will hit the Game Pass service on April 18.

Haven’t been keeping up with Minecraft Lengeds’ development? Here’s a quick trailer showing off how the game looks and plays.

Minecraft Dungeons was the last spinoff Mojang released, and it was a pretty decent take on the loot genre. We’ll see if they can deliver another winner with Minecraft Legends. I’m leaning towards the pair of studios delivering once again.

We know Mojang for all things Minecraft. Blackbird Interactive might not be a household name, but they’ve delivered some fantastic games with Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and their most recent release, Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Both studios know how to deliver quality games.

While we’re still awaiting the official word from the Xbox Game Pass team on what else is coming in April, we already know about a handful of titles.

April 6 – Everspace 2 (PC). This is the full release for the game that is already in Game Pass as an early access title.

April 12 – Ghostwire: Tokyo (Console, PC, Cloud)

April 18 – Minecraft Legends (Console, PC, Cloud)

April 20 – Coffee Talk Episode 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

April 26 – Cassette Beasts (PC)

April 27 – The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console, PC, Cloud)

April (no release date) – Homestead Arcana

And we did get word of one of the titles exiting the service in mid-April. The Long Dark will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 16, according to a blog post from the developers. The Tales From the Far Territory DLC is set to release on Xbox (as well as PlayStation) on March 30. So if you plan on buying that DLC, you’ll also need to own the base game come April 16.

I’ll update this post once we get official word on the complete list of Game Pass games coming and going in April.