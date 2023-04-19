Despite the recent third major update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the movement remains a big point of contention for the community. When Warzone 2 was released late last year, the fast-paced action of the original gave way to a slower pace.

A recent survey for the game suggests the devs are at least open to tweaking almost all aspects of the game’s movement. A prominent Call of Duty-focused Twitter account, ModernWarzone, tweeted out a portion of the survey that asked:

“How do you feel about the speed for each of the following in Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2.0?”

“Each of the following” covered a wide range of movement options, including:

Sliding Speed

Reload Speed

Climbing Speed

Sprint to Fire Speed

Strafe Speed

Swimming

And more.

A survey doesn’t mean changes are imminent, but it does show the devs are at least open to the idea. It’s also unknown how widespread this survey is. The devs should include one in-game and use some COD points to incentivize folks to complete it. See what the response is, and then have the changes in a playlist for the community to continue giving feedback.

I lean towards bumping the movement speed across the board. And player input should always trump animation (i.e., reload canceling).

It’ll be interesting to watch how changes are rolled out moving forward, especially with Call of Duty receiving some potential competition. Many in the Call of Duty community are singing the praises of Ubisoft’s XDefiant, a shooter that leans into the 6v6 arcade shooter that turned Call of Duty into the juggernaut it is today. There are some dubbing it a “Call of Duty killer.” That seems like a stretch, but any game that makes Activision nervous is good.

Any significant changes to movement likely won’t happen until a big update for Call of Duty lands. The earliest I would expect changes would be the Season 3 Reloaded update at the halfway point of the current season or Season 4 when it releases in mid-June.