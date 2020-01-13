Modern Warfare Will Soon Give Us Bigger Gunfight, And Finally More Loadouts

Gunfight is Modern Warfare at its best, and the folks at Infinity Ward are working on a 3v3 version. The news comes via a community update where the devs give us a glimpse of what they have planned going forward. A Trello board was also launched, putting all the upcoming features, patch notes, and known issues in one spot.



The devs are quick to note that the Trello board doesn’t show everything they are working on, but it’s a good starting point.



As far as multiplayer issues go, Infinity Ward is tracking several. The big ones for me are the lighting issues (flickering) across many maps and getting under the map in Ground War. Here’s a rundown of the known issues the devs are tracking:



Lighting flickering on various maps

Mission collision on containers on Cargo

Platinum skins not unlocking properly

Out of map exploits in Ground War

Platinum and Damascus camos glare while ADS

I love the large, chaotic battles of Ground War. But getting shot from a player outside the map? Not so much. But it sounds like the Ground War problems may already be fixed and ready to go live in a future update. According to the Trello board, “Fixes for various exploits and graphical errors on Ground War maps.”



One problem the devs are still looking into on Ground War is the deadly bush on Port of Verdansk. Nope, I’m not making this up. I would love a behind-the-scenes video on this bug once it gets fixed.



Gunfight is seeing plenty of love lately with a 1v1 playlist released last week. No specifics on a release date for 3v3 yet, but the devs are also bringing back the Gunfight tournament after taking care of a few bugs. New rewards are being added for tournament winners.



Infinity Ward also laid out a basic schedule each week on what to expect from Modern Warfare. On Tuesdays, new playlists will go live. Thursdays will be for developer diaries/behind the scenes blogs. And expect a Community Update similar to last Friday’s every Friday now.



Oh, and the devs heard us clamoring for more loadout slots. More will be coming “over the coming weeks.”



On a more serious note, Activision and Infinity Ward are lending support to the Australian Wildlife relief efforts with an existing cosmetic pack. All proceeds from the Outback Relief Pack (through January 31 across all platforms) will be donated to support those affected by the horrific bushfires in Australia.



Other prominent developers and publishers are also supporting relief efforts. Ubisoft Australia donated AUD $30,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Relief Fund. And Bungie will be launching a limited-edition T-shirt fundraising campaign to support relief efforts. Pre-orders for the shirt go live on Thursday (January 16).