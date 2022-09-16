While Netflix hasn’t had the best of years on Wall Street, you can’t say the streaming service isn’t full of hit original shows and movies. The upcoming Tudum event aims to get people talking about the service again.

Personally, I hope the rumor of them dropping the binge model is true, so the shows have more room to breathe. Look at the runaway success of the House of the Dragon on HBO and the Lord of the Rings show on Prime Video. The weekly release format works, and Netflix might actually stop canceling quality shows.

What is Netflix Tudum? It’s a massive fan event where Netflix gives updates on all the upcoming new original movies, new seasons of shows, sequels, and more. It kicks off on September 24, 2022, and is a two-day showcase based on international regions. I can already tell you that the Korean showcase will be heavily watched. Squid Game Season 2 and Money Heist Season 2? Sign me up all day.

Here’s what Netflix has to say about the event:

Tune in for an exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 120 fan-favorite shows, films, specials, and games from across the globe.

I doubt we will get trailers for everything on the list, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see footage placed in a sizzle reel for shows and movies that are a bit further out on the release calendar.

Here’s the breakdown based on time, so be prepared with caffeine. Each will link to the country’s respective YouTube Channels to set reminders.

Netflix Tudum Korea Showcase: 11 AM KST (10 PM EST) September 23.

20th Century Girl – Movie

All of Us Are Dead (Season 2) – Series

Business Proposal – Series

D.P.* – Series

Glitch – Series

Hellbound – Series

Money Heist: Korea (Season 2) – Series

Physical: 100 – Series

Single’s Inferno – Series

Squid Game (Season 2) – Series

Sweet Home – Series

The Fabulous – Series

Netflix India Tudum Showcase: 11:00AM IST (1:30AM EST) September 23/24.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Movie

Guns & Gulaabs – Series

Kathal – Movie

Khufiya – Movie

Monica, O My Darling – Movie

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale – Series

Qala – Movie

Rana Naidu – Series

Scoop – Series

Soup – Series

Netflix Tudum United States, EU & Latin America Showcase: 1 PM EST September 24

1899 – Series

American Jesus* – Series

Bridgerton (Season 3) – Series

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Movie

Dead to Me (Season 3) – Series

Emily Paris (Season 3) – Series

Enola Holmes 2 – Movie

Extraction 2 – Movie

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Movie

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Movie

Heart of Stone – Movie

Heartstopper (Season 2) – Series

Manifest (Season 4) – Series

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) – Series

Outer Banks (Season 3) – Series

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Series

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Series

Slumberland – Movie

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Series

The Crown (Season 5) – Series

The Redeem Team – Movie

The School for Good and Evil – Movie

The Three-Body Problem – Series

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Series

The Watcher (Limited Series) – Series

The Witcher (Season 3) – Series

The Witcher: Blood Origin – Series

They Cloned Tyrone – Movie

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – Series

Wednesday – Series

You (Season 4) – Series

Your Place or Mine – Movie

Non-English Language Shows/Movies

A Traves Del Mar – Movie – Spanish

Ardiente Paciencia – Movie – Spanish

Belascoarán, PI – Series – Spanish

Berlin – Series – Spanish

Beyond the Universe – Movie – Brazillian

Carga Maxima – Movie – Brazillian

Class – Series – Spanish

El Amore Despues Del Armor – Series – Spanish

El Reino – Series – Spanish

Elite (Season 6) – Series – Spanish

Love is Blind: Brazil – Series – Brazillian

Lupin (Part 3) – Series – France

Matrimillas / The Marriage App – Movie – Argentina

Triada – Series – Spanish

Netflix Games at Netflix Tudum

Compass Point: West

Desta: The Memories Between

Kentucky Route Zero

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Triviaverse

Netflix Tudum Japanese Showcase: 1PM JST (12:00AM EST) September 25.

Aggretsuko (Season 2) – Series

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – Series

Baki Hanma (Season 2) – Series

Bastard -Heavy Metal. Dark Fantasy – Series

First Love – Series

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Series

Kengan Ashura – Series

Love Is Blind: Japan – Series

The Makani: Cooking for the Maiko House – Series

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre* – Series

Record of Ragnarok – Series

Tekken: Bloodline – Series

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1* – Movie

TIGER & BUNNY 2 – Series

Exception – Series

Romantic Killer – Series

So much here to be excited about, regardless of the region you live in. Outside of Squid Game, I’m curious to see if they have an Extraction 2 trailer. It was one of their major hits during the start of the pandemic, and Chris Hemsworth’s star power continues to grow. I’m a bit disappointed that The Last Kingdom movie is not on the list for the United States, considering it has wrapped filming. That could be a case of it airing first in the UK and being a joint production.

Keep it locked here as we approach the fan event for any news that breaks on your favorite show or movie.