Nikon D6 Delayed Due to Coronavirus Supply Chain Impact

After Fujifilm announced it would have trouble fulfilling orders of the new X-T4, the industry has been waiting for the next shoe to drop. We are getting that today with the Nikon D6 shipment being pushed from March 2020 until May 2020.

Here’s the company’s full statement:

Apology and Notice of Delay in the Release of the Nikon D6 Digital SLR Camera

MELVILLE, NY –

As a result of delays in the procurement of parts and components from a third-party cooperating company due to measures implemented in response to the spread of COVID-19, the release of the new Nikon D6 digital SLR camera, originally planned for March 2020, will be delayed. We sincerely apologize to our customers and all those concerned for any inconvenience this may cause.

We are now planning to release the Nikon D6 in May 2020 and will announce the new release date once it has been determined.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and do our utmost to deliver this new camera as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter.

Reading the statement, it sounds as if May 2020 isn’t looking like a lock either. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit East Asian countries starting in December 2019. Since then, it has spread to every continent except Antarctica. In most areas, the virus is not by any measure contained, nor do experts expect it to be in the near-term.

The impacts on supply chains are more forward-looking and will be lagging indicators. While not confirmed by individual companies, the prevailing sentiment is we will see a lot of camera and lens launches pushed to back half of 2020. We can see the initial impacts in the January CIPA numbers, but sales will be similar to supply. It will lag the realities in the present.

What’s next on the horizon? NAB2020 is in the middle of April. Nikon has already pulled out of the conference though show officials maintain it’s still on. It should be noted at any time, the local public health department can shut it down, similar to what we saw with SXSW.

Those looking for current guidance on coronavirus should refer to the CDC and your local public health agencies.