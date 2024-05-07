Nikon Z6 III Rumors Heat Up as Launch is Speculated to be Within Weeks

Nikon fans are about to get another full-frame camera to add to their arsenal. Rumor mill sites point to the Nikon Z6 III as the next mirrorless camera to be released within ‘weeks.’ One pushback on the timeline is the lack of ‘confirmed’ specs.

Typically, this close to a release, the specs start to firm up outside the normal social media speculation. What has leaked includes a mix of likely and the more ‘we wish it could do that.’

Sensor: 24.5 megapixels

Processor: EXPEED7

Stabilization: 7 stops

Shutter: 1/16,000 sec

AF: 299 points

Video: 12-bit N-RAW recording 6K/60p & 4K/120p

4K H.265 10-bit MOV video, ability to upsample 4K FX to 6K or 4K DX up to 120p.

Burst: Up to 40 frames per second in FX format, 120 frames per second in DX format.

Viewfinder: new high-resolution 5.76 megapixel viewfinder.

Card slot: Supports CFexpress Type B and SD UHS-II cards

Battery: EL-15″ battery

High-Resolution Pixel Shift Photography

Easy-to-use multi-angle LCD screen

Shutter angle fine adjustment options, distinction between project frame rate and shooting frame rate

Support for 2.4/5 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth LE connectivity

USB-C fast charging and HDMI Type-A connectivity

Some are the pretty basic upgrades you see when moving up a generation. The sensor will get an upgrade alongside the processor. It bursting 120fps in DX mode seems like wishful thinking. It’s cropped, so it lends some credence, but a feature found in $5000 camera bodies in what is an entry-level full-frame? I’m not buying that spec, nor the video capability. Why not save that for a camera with better margins for Nikon?

Take the spec rumors with a generous helping of salt. It will be an upgrade, but the biggest generational leap ever? That’s not happening. If the timeline of ‘within weeks’ holds, expect some more realistic spec sheets to start leaking as we get closer to an announcement.