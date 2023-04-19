First announced back in 2021 and initially expected to release that same year, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals now has an official release date. It’ll hit Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, PC, and Mobile on July 12th. Lost Signals is the sequel to the well-received original back in 2016.

The sequel moves the story ahead five years:

“Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to research strange electromagnetic waves. Tune the radio to communicate with supernatural beings and manipulate the world around you. And watch out for a shadowy cult attempting to open a reality-altering portal. While exploring the town, use the new walkie-talkie conversation system to connect with local contacts.”

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is part of Netflix’s still early push into games. It also marks the first release from developer Night School since they were acquired by Netflix back in 2021. At the time, Netflix’s Mike Verdu had this to say about the studio:

“We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.

We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play.”

Today’s release date was accompanied by a new trailer giving us another look at the sequel.