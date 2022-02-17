Who needs a surprise when you have the internet? More leaks have emerged for the long-awaited Panasonic GH6, and it’s quite the monster if the rumored specifications are borne out. Thanks to various teasers from Panasonic, we’ve known the camera was on the way, but who can resist the juicy speculation and leaks?

First up, we have a good idea of what the camera will look like. If you were hoping for a deviation from the design of the GH5, you’ll be disappointed. The company is taking the ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it’ approach.

What about the Panasonic GH6 Specs?

The speculation is running hot, and if the rumors are true, GH-series fans will be quite content with the GH6. It’s a lot packed into a package that should undercut a lot of the flagships in terms of price.

Here’s the latest from the rumor mill:

5.7K video

Sensor read up to 300 fps High-speed read at 4K resolution 120 fps.

Suppression of rolling shutter

Computation processing capacity is about double.

New Intelligent detail

New 2D noise reduction

High-performance 3D-NR (video)

Improved AF performance Processing speed is three times faster than before DFD performance evolution.

New recording modes

4K120p 4: 2: 0 10bit 300Mbps

4K 60p 4: 2: 2 10bit 800Mbps

600Mbps 5.7K 60p 4: 2: 0 10bit

300Mbps C4K 120p 4: 2: 0 10bit

300Mbps C4K 60p 4: 2: 2 10bit 800Mbps / 600Mbps

Recording file method supports Apple ProRes in addition to MP4 and MOV.

5.7K 30p Apple ProRes 422 HQ 1.9Gbps

Card slot: CFexpress TypeB slot, UHS-II compatible SD card slot

Weight: 739g

Dynamic range boost function: It’s unclear what that exactly means, and some of the speculation is a bit over-the-top.

Image stabilization up to 7.5 stops. That would be revolutionary, so possible grain of salt and will need testing.

Low-light performance: High-sensitivity noise is suppressed compared to GH5II while increasing the number of pixels. It can be used normally up to ISO3200.

Built-in microphone gets an upgrade from 16bit to 24bit. 4 channels can be recorded using an XLR adapter.

Most of the specs rumors will need testing. Most of it is industry buzzwords designed for marketing, not the real world. However, the GH-series has been one of the cameras many YouTubers and vloggers grew up with, so let’s see if Panasonic can return to form early next week. It may be looking for a spot as one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

Featured Image: Photo by Clément Rémond on Unsplash